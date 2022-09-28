iBio is right to move away from COVID-19 vaccine development - Cantor

Sep. 28, 2022 12:16 PM ETiBio, Inc. (IBIO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Cantor Fitzgerald defended iBio (NYSE:IBIO) after the biotech announced its intention not to seek FDA clearance next year to study its multi-variant COVID-19 vaccine candidate IBIO-202 triggering a sharp decline in its shares in the morning hours Wednesday.

  • The decision based on less than favorable pre-clinical data “makes sense,” the analyst Kristen Kluska wrote, keeping the Overweight rating and $2.50 per share target on the stock while the company’s model remains under review at Cantor.
  • Citing IBIO’s acquisition of AI-drug discovery company RubrYc Therapeutics, Kluska welcomes the company’s decision to drop COVID-19 vaccine development and focus on immuno-oncology as the attention to the pandemic wanes.
  • While the new strategic direction could “open the door to new investors,” the analyst warns that the company will seek additional funding to realize its potential in immuno-oncology, given the pre-clinical status of the assets.
  • Despite its Strong Buy rating on Wall Street, IBIO has plunged ~82% over the past 12 months, as indicated in this graph.

