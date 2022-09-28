Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has announced several new products at its annual product event, including a new Kindle, the first of its kind that users can write and draw on.

Known as the Kindle Scribe, the 10.2-inch e-reader comes with a pen that lets people write notes on books and doodle on. The tech giant noted that the pen does not require charging and can be used to mark up PDFs and other documents, as well as books. It also magnetically snaps on the body of the reader.

In addition, Amazon (AMZN) said documents can be sent straight to a person's phone and that Microsoft (MSFT) Word support would be coming next year.

The new Kindle Scribe is available for pre-order starting today and sells for $339.99 and comes with a four-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited, Amazon's subscription service for eBooks.

Amazon also showed off the Halo Rise, a bedside clock and sleep tracker.

The new device comes with a built-in light to simulate being awoken by the sun and does not need to be charged. It also provides users with a sleep score and can help determine a person's sleep phases.

The device costs $139.99 and is available for pre-order soon and comes with a six-month Halo membership.

The Andy Jassy-led Amazon (AMZN) also showed off new additions to the Echo line of products, including the $199.99 Echo Studio.

The high-end Echo Studio speaker comes with spatial audio technology and allows for better sound quality.

Also unveiled were new Echo Dot models with improved audio, the $49.99 Echo Dot, the Echo Dot with Clock and Echo Dot Kids, both of which costs $59.99 and the $54.99 Echo Auto, which lets people add Alexa to their cars.

Amazon (AMZN) said pre-orders for the new devices start today and would ship next month at an unspecified date.

The Seattle-based Amazon (AMZN) also took the wraps off a new feature for Echo Show devices, letting users "shop" the look they see on screen by saying, "Show me that shirt" and Amazon's algorithms will try to match the product from its catalog.

Updates were announced to Amazon's (AMZN) Astro robot, including a software development kit, as well as updates for pet detection and home security.

Amazon also looks to have turned the Astro Robot into a robotic security guard, giving it integration between it and Ring. The integration, known as Virtual Guard + Astro, lets cameras on Astro inside a small business alert virtual security agents.

Also unveiled at the product event were the new Ring Spotlight Cam Pro, Ring Spotlight Cam Pro Solar and Ring Spotlight Cam Plus.

The Cam Pro is a professional security camera with 3-D motion detection. The Cam Pro Solar uses solar to power itself, while the Cam Plus uses multiple power options, including solar, battery, wired and plug in. The three devices cost $229.99, $249.99 and $199.99, respectively.

Amazon (AMZN) also showed off a refreshed version of its Fire TV Cube with Wi-Fi 6E support. The home entertainment hub has a faster processor than its predecessor and comes with an Ethernet port and HDMI outputs on the back.

It costs $139.99 and can be pre-ordered today, with the device shipping October 25.

A new $34.99 Alexa Voice Remote Pro was also unveiled. The new remote, which starts shipping in November, can be found using any Alexa device to locate it and it will start playing a noise.

Amazon (AMZN) announced a new version of its Fire TV Omni TV. TheFire TV Omni QLED TV comes in 65 and 75-inch models and starts at $799.99, with pre-orders starting today in the U.S. and Canada.

The new TV set also has a built-in art mode that lets it turn into famous works of art when not in use.

Earlier this week, Amazon (AMZN) announced a second Prime-related shopping event this year, known as Prime Early Access, occurring on October 11th and 12th.