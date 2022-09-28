Toyota to launch small electric sedan in China within 2022- sources
Sep. 28, 2022 12:20 PM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) will begin production and sales of a China-exclusive small electric sedan before 2022 comes to a close, according to Reuters citing unnamed sources.
- Toyota is working with China's BYD to co-develop the sedan, which it may expand to more markets eventually. The model will be the second one in its Beyond Zero (bZ) line of battery-electric vehicles.
- This bZ3 model will use BYD's Blade batteries and was reportedly set to be unveiled at the Beijing auto show in 2022, which was scrapped amid COVID-19 restrictions in the country. Toyota has not yet confirmed these plans.
- One of the sources cited by Reuters suggested that the bZ3 could undercut Tesla's (TSLA) entry-level Model 3. Toyota will reportedly aim to produce 30,000 vehicles per year.
- The first vehicle from the bZ series was the bZ4X, which was unveiled in April 2022 before being recalled later in the year over an issue with the hub bolts on the wheel that could cause the wheel to detach from the vehicle.
