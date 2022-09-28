Cintas stock trades higher as revenue rises 14% Y/Y, raises FY outlook

Sep. 28, 2022 12:30 PM ETCintas Corporation (CTAS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Cintas service van making deliveries

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) stock rose just over +1% on Sept. 28 despite raising its FY22 outlook which is seen above estimates.

The company, which provides workplace uniforms and cleaning products, saw its FQ1 revenue rise +14.2% Y/Y to ~$2.17B, surpassing analysts estimates.

Revene from Uniform rental and facility services grew +12.6% Y/Y to ~$1.70B

Gross margin was 47.5%, compared to 47.6% in FQ1 fiscal 2022.

EPS rose +9% Y/Y to $3.39, beating estimates.

Operating income increased to $440.1M, compared to $394.1M in FQ1 fiscal 2022.

Outlook:

The company raised its fiscal 2023 revenue outlook and expects it to be between $8.58B to $8.67B, from prior forecast range of $8.47B to $8.58B. Consensus Revenue Estimate for full fiscal 2023 is $8.50B.

Cintas also raised EPS guidance and expects it in the range of $12.30 to $12.65, from $11.90 to $12.30. Consensus EPS Estimate is $12.20.

The company expects operating income to be between $1.72B and $1.76B, compared to $1.55B in fiscal year 2022.

Cintas said it expects interest expense to be ~$110M, compared to $88.8M in fiscal 2022, due in part to higher interest rates.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.