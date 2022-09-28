Boeing rises after Taiwan's China Airlines orders up to 24 787 Dreamliners

Boeing (NYSE:BA) rose on Wednesday after saying China Airlines had ordered as many as 24 787 Dreamliners. The deal includes a firm order for 16 of the longest-range 787-9 models with options for eight additional jets.

Boeing advanced as much as 4.7% to $133.55 a share at 12:43 p.m. ET before giving back some of its gains.

"This is a milestone order in our continuing partnership with China Airlines, and the market-leading efficiencies of the 787 will play an important role in furthering the airline's sustainability efforts," Ihssane Mounir, Boeing senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing, said in a statement.

Financial terms of the sale weren't disclosed. An order of 16 787s would be valued at $4.6 billion at list prices, Reuters reported last month.

China Airlines now has 22 Boeing jets on order, including six 777 Freighters. The Taipei-based airline also currently operates 10 777-300ERs.

Boeing last month resumed deliveries of the 787 after a 15-month delay to resolve manufacturing flaws on the widebody jet.

