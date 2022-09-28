Nike (NYSE:NKE) is scheduled to announce Q1 results on Thursday, Sept. 29, after market close.

Consensus EPS estimate is $0.92 and consensus revenue estimate is $12.29B (+0.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NKE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 downward revisions and revenue estimates have seen 14 downward revisions.

RBC Capital Markets remained bullish on NKE as it is expected to benefit from strong growth in the Asia Pacific region and the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

UBS reiterated its bullish view on NKE after its shareholder meeting earlier this month, saying the main takeaway was NKE's strong conviction around consumer direct strategy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets added NKE to its list of top retail picks as shifting its business from wholesale weighted toward direct will benefit margins over time.

On the other hand, Barclays downgraded NKE on growing risks that balance out potential rewards next year, including waning wholesale demand, lockdowns in China, excess inventory, and forex headwinds.

BNP Paribas downgraded NKE as the firm's FY25 targets seem ambitious, given increased uncertainty in China as well as potential market share loss and higher discounting in the U.S.

Q4 recap:

NKE shares rose marginally immediately after the firm reported Q4 earnings beat. However, sales in China fell 19%, led by a 39% drop in apparel sales amid lockdowns.

A day later, NKE shares reversed course on concerns over slumping sales in China and analysts cut their price targets to factor in the tough macroeconomic backdrop.

SA contributor JR Research in a bullish analysis said the market de-risked NKE's valuation further in anticipation of a recession and investors should capitalize on this pessimism.

Shares of NKE, which declined 40% YTD, underperformed the Dow Jones and S&P 500 indexes in the last one year.