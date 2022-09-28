Novavax, Siegfried extend COVID-19 vaccine production deal
Sep. 28, 2022 12:59 PM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)SGFEFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Swiss life sciences company Siegfried Holding AG (OTC:SGFEF) announced Wednesday that it decided to extend the collaboration with Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) for the fill & finish process of the U.S. biotech's COVID-19 vaccine.
- Accordingly, the initial agreement, expected to expire in 2022, will continue until the end of 2023, with production at Siegfried's (OTC:SGFEF) manufacturing site in Hameln, Germany.
- The contract manufacturer reiterated its 2022 guidance and mid-term outlook even as a separate deal with German COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech (BNTX) ends at the end of the year.
- The announcement comes after Novavax (NVAX) said Tuesday that 1M doses of its protein-based shot were now available in the U.K.
- A study based on self-reported COVID test results indicated that case numbers jumped 30% in England over the past week after a downward trend,
- "We continue to believe in the importance of a diversified national vaccine portfolio to reduce winter pressures on the health service," Novavax (NVAX) Chief Executive Stanley Erck remarked.
