HeartCore Enterprises signs deal with GMO MAKESHOP

Sep. 28, 2022 1:05 PM ETHeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (HTCR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) has signed a deal with GMO MAKESHOP, offering its Content Management System to help augment GMO MAKESHOP’s digital transformation efforts prior to the launch of its Cloud E-Commerce Plan.
  • With the capabilities of the Company’s CMS, businesses operating e-commerce sites using GMO MAKESHOP's Cloud E-Commerce Plan will now be able to centrally manage content across several of their business units.
  • Additionally, the GMO MAKESHOP team will be able to leverage key tools to manage sales promotions, track inventory and product management, and also deliver management functions for its e-commerce initiative.
  • “Our software will allow their team to seamlessly launch a full scale e-commerce platform that provides state-of-the-art capabilities both on the front and back end, especially as they manage a multitude of websites." said CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto.
  • HTCR shares rallies +10.69% to $1.2.

