ALLG, LYLT and VTRU are among mid-day movers

Sep. 28, 2022 1:22 PM ETFNGR, SOBR, VTRU, LYLT, ALLGBy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor

Looking directly up at the skyline of the financial district in central London - stock image

Nikolay Pandev/E+ via Getty Images

  • Gainers: Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) +94%.
  • SOBR Safe (SOBR) +81%.
  • PepGen (PEPG) +73%.
  • Prothena Corporation (PRTA) +73%.
  • BTRS Holdings (BTRS) +60%.
  • bioAffinity Technologies (BIAF) +45%.
  • FingerMotion (FNGR) +40%.
  • Biogen (BIIB) +37%.
  • Quanterix (QTRX) +34%.
  • Top Ships (TOPS) +27%.
  • Losers: Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) -49%.
  • Nano Labs (NA) -36%.
  • iPower (IPW) -24%.
  • Loyalty Ventures (LYLT) -21%.
  • Allego (ALLG) -21%.
  • A2Z Smart Technologies (AZ) -20%.
  • Vitru (VTRU) -19%.
  • Grove Collaborative Holdings (GROV) -18%.
  • Green Giant (GGE) -17%.
  • Gamida Cell (GMDA) -17%.

