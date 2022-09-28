ALLG, LYLT and VTRU are among mid-day movers
- Gainers: Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) +94%.
- SOBR Safe (SOBR) +81%.
- PepGen (PEPG) +73%.
- Prothena Corporation (PRTA) +73%.
- BTRS Holdings (BTRS) +60%.
- bioAffinity Technologies (BIAF) +45%.
- FingerMotion (FNGR) +40%.
- Biogen (BIIB) +37%.
- Quanterix (QTRX) +34%.
- Top Ships (TOPS) +27%.
- Losers: Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) -49%.
- Nano Labs (NA) -36%.
- iPower (IPW) -24%.
- Loyalty Ventures (LYLT) -21%.
- Allego (ALLG) -21%.
- A2Z Smart Technologies (AZ) -20%.
- Vitru (VTRU) -19%.
- Grove Collaborative Holdings (GROV) -18%.
- Green Giant (GGE) -17%.
- Gamida Cell (GMDA) -17%.
