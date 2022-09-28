Spire Global awarded NRO contract for radio frequency data
Sep. 28, 2022 1:25 PM ETSpire Global, Inc. (SPIR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) has announced that it was awarded a study contract by the National Reconnaissance Office for commercial radio frequency remote sensing.
- Spire’s data will be used by the agency to evaluate the integration of commercial radio frequency into its overhead architecture.
- “The remote sensing technique of monitoring radio frequency signals plays a crucial role in gathering intelligence through GNSS jamming detection and geolocation, as well as providing an objective and transparent view into the movement of vessels and aircraft,” said Chuck Cash, VP of Federal Sales, Spire.
