Worthington Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Sep. 28, 2022 1:29 PM ETWorthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Worthington (NYSE:WOR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, September 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.58 (-35.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.35B (+21.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WOR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
