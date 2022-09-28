More than 800K have received monkeypox shot, but unvaccinated at much higher risk - CDC

Although the latest CDC data has shown that more than 800K individuals have been immunized against monkeypox, those who are eligible to receive Bavarian Nordic's (OTCPK:BVNRY) Jynneos vaccine but haven't are 14 times more likely to contract the disease.

The CDC found that protection from the vaccine was seen as quickly as two weeks after receiving the first dose. Jynneos is given as two doses, ideally four weeks apart.

The data was based on information from 32 states between late July and early September.

In a Wednesday briefing, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that individuals should still get two doses of Jynneos given that vaccine protection is strongest starting two weeks after the second dose.

Walensky added that eligibility for Jynneos has been expanded to focus more on its use as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PReP) for those most at risk of contracting the disease.

The latest update also found that 66.5K monkeypox cases have been detected globally, with 25.3K of them in the US alone. However, nationally, reported cases continue to decline week over week, Walensky noted.

