Rite Aid FQ2 2023 Earnings Preview
Sep. 28, 2022 1:38 PM ETRite Aid Corporation (RAD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, September 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.46 (-12.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.86B (-4.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RAD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
Comments