Bed Bath & Beyond FQ2 2023 Earnings Preview
Sep. 28, 2022 1:39 PM ETBed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, September 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.79 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.45B (-27.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BBBY has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.
