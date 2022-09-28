CarMax FQ2 2023 Earnings Preview
Sep. 28, 2022 1:40 PM ETCarMax, Inc. (KMX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, September 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.40 (-18.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.55B (+7.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, KMX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.
