NextGen Enterprise solution to be used by NY-based health center
Sep. 28, 2022 1:42 PM ETNextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) said Brockport, N.Y.-based federally qualified health center (FQHC) Oak Orchard Health has chosen the company's NextGen Enterprise as its electronic health record and practice management solution.
- Serving over 30K patients at 12 locations, the FQHC provides comprehensive care to local families and the farming community, the company said in a Sept. 28 press release.
- NextGen added that Oak will use full suite of its solutions managed in the NextGen Secure Cloud powered by Amazon Web Services.
- The health center also sought to deploy a solution to help improve organizational efficiencies. Oak will use NextGen's services model to help FQHCs focus on providing quality patient care.
