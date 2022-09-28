Triumph Group gains after adding board member with M&A experience
Sep. 28, 2022 2:09 PM ETTriumph Group, Inc. (TGI)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) rose 5% at least party after the aerospace company added a new director who has some M&A experience.
- Triumph (TGI) disclosed that it added Cynthia Egnotovich to its board, an executive who held various positions at aerospace firm Goodrich, before it was acquired by United Technologies in 2012. In addition Egnotovich was recently chair and member of the board of Welbilt, which was recently sold to Ali Group.
- Triumph (TGI) was mentioned in a Dealreporter item earlier Wednesday and the publication highlighted that the company was previously added to its takeover target list after this summer's sale of its aerostructure's business, which made it a pure-play firm focused on systems and aftermarket services.
- Also see SA contributor Chatool Investments' piece from last month entitled "Triumph Group's Backlog Should Justify A Higher Price."
Comments