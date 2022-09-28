Cathie Wood adds Ginkgo shares sending stock 19% higher
Sep. 28, 2022 2:35 PM ETGinkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA)ARKKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- The cell programming platform company, Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA), gained ~19% to reach a six-week high Wednesday after Ark Invest, run by the famed fund maker Cathie Wood bought about 146.2K of its shares.
- The transactions completed on Tuesday followed another ~1.1M DNA shares Ark Invest added for its flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) the previous day.
- DNA shares have historically moved following ARK purchases: ARK Invest added over 4M company shares in May, sending the stock ~13% higher.
- ARK continues to double down on the Boston, Massachusetts-based company at a time when its shares have plunged more than 73% over the past 12 months.
- However, Seeking Alpha contributor Nelson Alves argued Wednesday in a bullish thesis on the stock that DNA, given its asymmetric risk-reward profile, can offer further upside.
