Cathie Wood adds Ginkgo shares sending stock 19% higher

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • The cell programming platform company, Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA), gained ~19% to reach a six-week high Wednesday after Ark Invest, run by the famed fund maker Cathie Wood bought about 146.2K of its shares.
  • The transactions completed on Tuesday followed another ~1.1M DNA shares Ark Invest added for its flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) the previous day.
  • DNA shares have historically moved following ARK purchases: ARK Invest added over 4M company shares in May, sending the stock ~13% higher.
  • ARK continues to double down on the Boston, Massachusetts-based company at a time when its shares have plunged more than 73% over the past 12 months.
  • However, Seeking Alpha contributor Nelson Alves argued Wednesday in a bullish thesis on the stock that DNA, given its asymmetric risk-reward profile, can offer further upside.

