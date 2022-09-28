Affirm, Block, Lightspeed shares lead fintech stocks higher as investors buy the dip

Sep. 28, 2022 2:48 PM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM), SQ, FINX, BLND, PYPL, LSPD, LSPD:CAPNCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

Trading and investment concept trader silhouette with digital tablet and virtual screen with financial chart graphs and candlestick.

peshkov

  • With markets in a risk-on mood after six straight sessions of risk-off, fintechs are gaining in Wednesday afternoon trading. The Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) has risen 2.9% at 2:41 PM ET. That's after a 56% decline over the past year.
  • Many notching the biggest gains are retail-related fintechs. Block (NYSE:SQ), up 5.5%, had the full roll-out of its tap to pay on iPhone feature to its Square POS system on Wednesday.
  • Also Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), a Buy Now Pay Later fintech, increased 5.9%, Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) jumped 8.8%, and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) rose 5.0%.
  • Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND), which provides a lending platform to banks and financial institutions, has increased 6.7%. On Tuesday, PNC (PNC) said it's using the company's lending platform for the mortgage application process.
  • Last week, proptech stocks suffered during the overall market selloff.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.