TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) will seek to grow its U.S. liquefied natural gas business beyond Cameron LNG if there are opportunities, as the company sees "less Russia, more U.S." in its future, CEO Patrick Pouyanne said Wednesday during a presentation to investors in New York.

The company said it expects LNG production to grow by 40% in the decade up to 2030 without a contribution from Russia, as it looks at the U.S. and Qatar in seeking to diversify away from Russia.

TotalEnergies (TTE) also said it could spin off its Canadian oil sands operations, including the Surmont oil sands project and the Fort Hills oil sands mine, and list them on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as the assets do not fit its low-carbon strategy.

The company's oil discovery off Namibia "seems to be a very large" or even a "giant" one, based on the results from a single well, the CEO said.

Finally, Pouyanne said the company may sell part of its 20% stake in Adani Green Energy to take advantage of the rising valuation of the Indian renewable energy producer.

TotalEnergies (TTE) +1.7% in Wednesday's trading, lagging many energy producers even after unveiling its strategy focused on cash flow and shareholder returns.