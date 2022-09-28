TotalEnergies seeks growth in U.S. LNG, could spin off Canadian oil sands

Sep. 28, 2022 2:48 PM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Exterior view of the headquarters of the oil company TotalEnergies, formerly known as Total

HJBC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) will seek to grow its U.S. liquefied natural gas business beyond Cameron LNG if there are opportunities, as the company sees "less Russia, more U.S." in its future, CEO Patrick Pouyanne said Wednesday during a presentation to investors in New York.

The company said it expects LNG production to grow by 40% in the decade up to 2030 without a contribution from Russia, as it looks at the U.S. and Qatar in seeking to diversify away from Russia.

TotalEnergies (TTE) also said it could spin off its Canadian oil sands operations, including the Surmont oil sands project and the Fort Hills oil sands mine, and list them on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as the assets do not fit its low-carbon strategy.

The company's oil discovery off Namibia "seems to be a very large" or even a "giant" one, based on the results from a single well, the CEO said.

Finally, Pouyanne said the company may sell part of its 20% stake in Adani Green Energy to take advantage of the rising valuation of the Indian renewable energy producer.

TotalEnergies (TTE) +1.7% in Wednesday's trading, lagging many energy producers even after unveiling its strategy focused on cash flow and shareholder returns.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.