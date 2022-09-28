More info on Thor Industries record Q4 results

Sep. 28, 2022 2:57 PM ETThor Industries, Inc. (THO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) trade marginally higher, up about 3.8% after company posted Q4 earnings beat.
  • Revenue of $3.82B was up 6.4% beats consensus by $120M, surge in sale was largely impacted by the increase in the average sales price of our units, partially offset by a decrease in units sold.
  • Gross profit margin was 17.5%, a 90 bps improvement over the comparable prior-year period.
  • Company repurchased $165.1M during fiscal 2022.
  • Net income were $280.9M vs. $230.3M.
  • GAAP EPS of $5.15 beats consensus by $1.30.
  • “Our fourth quarter results capped off a record-breaking fiscal year for THOR Industries. Our financial results were supported by outstanding performance across our portfolio of leading brands. For fiscal 2022, net sales eclipsed the $16 billion mark and net income attributable to THOR exceeded $1 billion for the first time in the Company’s history,” said Bob Martin, President and CEO.
  • Going forward, THOR plans to begin providing annual guidance.
  • Contributor commentary: 'Thor Industries: Growth Catalyst With 2% Yield And Share Repurchases'
  • Company has a SA rating of Buy and a Wall Street rating of Hold and Quant rating of Hold

