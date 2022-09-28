Allscripts Healthcare reaffirms 2022 financial guidance; shares fall 2%
Sep. 28, 2022 3:15 PM ETAllscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) reaffirmed its 2022 financial guidance, including $110M-$120M of free cash flow.
- Also, the company said its Veradigm data insights segment would have 6%-7% revenue growth and 10%-15% year-over-year adjusted EBITDA growth.
- During an investor day presentation earlier Wednesday, Allscripts (MDRX) management used the opportunity to showcase its competitive advantages and benefits for providers and payers.
- Despite the presentation, shares are down ~2% in Wednesday afternoon trading.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Allscripts (MDRX) with high marks for profitability and momentum.
Comments