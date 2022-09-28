PepGen stock shoot ups 85% in wake of Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug study

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) stock shot up 85% in afternoon trading Wednesday after the biotech company reported promising data from a Phase 1 study for its lead drug candidate PGN-EDO51 in the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Shares of PepGen opened at $6.08, dipping to a low of $5.98 in early trading before soaring to a high of $10.28 in early afternoon. The stock recently changed hands at $9.61, up 85% from Tuesday's close, at approximately 2:25 p.m. ET.

Earlier Wednesday, PepGen announced that a Phase 1 study showed that PGN-EDO51 exhibited high levels of oligonucleotide delivery and exon skipping after a single dose. The company plans to initiate a Phase 2a study for the product during the first half of 2023.

PepGen has been developing PGN-EDO51 for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy in patients with certain mutations amenable to an exon 51 skipping approach.

The Boston-based biotech company went public in early May, raising $108M.

