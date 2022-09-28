Fertilizer maker Mosaic says Florida facilities secured for hurricane

Sep. 28, 2022 2:59 PM ETThe Mosaic Company (MOS)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

fertilizer piles

Srinuan Hirunwat/iStock via Getty Images

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) said all of its Florida locations have been secured with some "fully evacuated," as Hurricane Ian makes landfall near Fort Myers, not far south of the company's phosphate rock assets.

The company's facilities are expected to remain closed for at least a week due to the hurricane, a hit that could dent Q3 revenues by $240M-$300M, according to Bloomberg.

Mosaic (MOS) lost ~400K metric tons of finished phosphate products when Hurricane Irma struck southwest Florida in 2017.

Mosaic (MOS) shares plunged last week after it forecast Q3 potash sales volumes coming in near the high end of guidance but seeing phosphate sales volumes at the low end of guidance.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.