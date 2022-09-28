Workiva soars 17% on reports Thoma Bravo, TPG eyeing software firm
Sep. 28, 2022 4:16 PM ETWorkiva Inc. (WK)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Workiva (NYSE:WK) soared more than 17% on Wednesday after reports indicated that private equity firms Thoma Bravo and TPG were eyeing an acquisition of the Iowa-based software-as-a-service company.
- Workiva (WK) shares were initially halted for volatility, but resumed trading shortly after the halt.
- Neither Workiva (WK) nor Thoma Bravo or TPG immediately responded to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.
- Workiva (WK) produces software in the regulatory, financial and environmental, social and governance areas.
- In August, Workiva (WK) reported second-quarter results that beat estimates, buoyed by a high revenue retention rate and an increase in large contract customers.
