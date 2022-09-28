Acumen Pharma at 11-month high on rivals’ Alzheimer’s data
Sep. 28, 2022 3:43 PM ETAcumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ABOS)BIIB, ESALY, ESALFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of microcap biotech Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) more than doubled in value on Wednesday after its rivals Biogen (BIIB) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF) (OTCPK:ESALY) announced promising late-stage data for experimental Alzheimer's therapy, lecanemab.
- In the trial involving nearly 1,800 patients, the amyloid targeting monoclonal antibody cut the cognitive and functional decline in the early stage of Alzheimer's by 27%, compared to placebo, the companies announced late Tuesday.
With data validating the amyloid hypothesis in Alzheimer's, developers with similar drugs in their pipeline surged in value.
- Acumen (ABOS) is advancing its only drug candidate, ACU193 for Alzheimer's, with topline data from a Phase 1 trial expected in H1 2023.
- ACU193 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets amyloid-beta oligomers, which, according to the company, are the most toxic and pathogenic form of amyloid-beta.
