Acumen Pharma at 11-month high on rivals’ Alzheimer’s data

  • The shares of microcap biotech Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) more than doubled in value on Wednesday after its rivals Biogen (BIIB) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF) (OTCPK:ESALY) announced promising late-stage data for experimental Alzheimer's therapy, lecanemab.
  • In the trial involving nearly 1,800 patients, the amyloid targeting monoclonal antibody cut the cognitive and functional decline in the early stage of Alzheimer's by 27%, compared to placebo, the companies announced late Tuesday.

  • With data validating the amyloid hypothesis in Alzheimer's, developers with similar drugs in their pipeline surged in value.

  • Acumen (ABOS) is advancing its only drug candidate, ACU193 for Alzheimer's, with topline data from a Phase 1 trial expected in H1 2023.
  • ACU193 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets amyloid-beta oligomers, which, according to the company, are the most toxic and pathogenic form of amyloid-beta.

