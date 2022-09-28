SPAC CENAQ Energy (NASDAQ:CENQ) plans to merge with Bluescape Clean Fuels Intermediate Holdings, a developer of renewable gasoline technology.

The combined company will be called Verde Clean Fuels. The merger is expected to close in Q1 2023, with shares trading on Nasdaq under the symbol VGAS.

Bluescape has developed proprietary technology that can produce gasoline from waste feedstocks that would otherwise end up in landfills. The gasoline is compatible with existing internal combustion engine technology and fuel infrastructure. The company is the process of building its first commercial facility next to a landfill in Maricopa, Arizona.

Bluescape and CENAQ first announced plans to combine in early August, with the enterprise value of the combined company pegged at $280M.

In late August, CENAQ was notified by Nasdaq that it was no longer in compliance with its rules due to failure to file its 10-Q in a timely manner. The company has until Oct. 24 to file its 10-Q or a plan to regain compliance.