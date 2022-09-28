US Sugar can complete Imperial Sugar purchase as judge denies DOJ stay request
Sep. 28, 2022 3:55 PM ETBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- US Sugar can proceed with its planned acquisition of Imperial Sugar after a judge denied a Dept. of Justice. request to have the deal halted as the antitrust agency appealed a decision that allowed the combination to move forward.
- U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika denied the request for a stay in a memorandum on Wednesday.
- "The Government has also failed to establish irreparable harm in the absence of the requested injunction," Noreika wrote in the opinion.
- The stay denial comes after a judge Friday denied the DOJ's request to block U.S. Sugar Corp.'s planned acquisition of Imperial Sugar Co.
- The DOJ sued to block U.S. Sugar's purchase of Imperial Sugar in late November, claiming that the acquisition would eliminate a "significant refined sugar producer" in the Southeastern United States.
Comments