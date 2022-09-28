Verizon pushes home entertainment with new hardware, game device
Sep. 28, 2022 3:57 PM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)QCOMBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Verizon (NYSE:VZ) announced new products Wednesday in a push for home entertainment experiences on its 5G networking technology, including a new gaming device.
- At its keynote address at Mobile World Congress, the company unveiled the latest generation of its Verizon Receiver, which it says is more than 60% smaller and lighter. Made with partner Qualcomm (QCOM), and combined with the Verizon Router, it's promising more reliable in-home coverage and connectivity as well as a doubling of upload speeds.
- The new Receiver taps the latest Qualcomm 5G Fixed Wireless Access Platform Gen 2, which takes advantage of tech including millimeter wave frequency, C-Band and 4G LTE.
- Meanwhile, Verizon, Qualcomm and Razer are introducing the Razer Edge 5G, the first 5G gaming handheld built on Qualcomm's Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 Gaming Platform.
- That's an Android device that can play local games, games streamed from a console or pulled from the cloud via 5G connectivity.
- The company's "Plus Play" subscription shop is coming soon, and it will include the chance to purchase the NFL's new subscription service, NFL+.
