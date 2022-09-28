Vail Resorts GAAP EPS of -$2.70 beats by $0.27, revenue of $267.14M beats by $5.14M
Sep. 28, 2022 4:09 PM ETVail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Vail Resorts press release (NYSE:MTN): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$2.70 beats by $0.27.
- Revenue of $267.14M (+30.8% Y/Y) beats by $5.14M.
- Resort Reported EBITDA was $836.9 million for fiscal 2022, compared to Resort Reported EBITDA of $544.7 million for fiscal 2021. The increase is primarily due to the greater impact of COVID-19 and related limitations and restrictions on results in the prior year.
- The Company provided its outlook for fiscal 2023 and expects Resort Reported EBITDA to be between $893 million and $947 million, including an estimated $4 million of acquisition and integration related expenses specific to the Seven Springs Resorts and Andermatt-Sedrun.
- Fiscal 2023 guidance, among other assumptions described below, assumes a continuation of the current economic environment, normal weather conditions, and no material impacts associated with COVID-19 for the 2022/2023 North American and European ski season or the 2023 Australian ski season.
