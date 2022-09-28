The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) on Wednesday rose for the first time in the past 12 days, ending a losing streak that was the longest in 2 ½ years.

The fund, whose holdings include large-cap industrial stocks, advanced 2.2% to close at $85.42 a share for the biggest gain since mid-July.

The gains came as the S&P 500 (SP500) rose to end a six-day losing streak and bond yields fell.

Among the fund's biggest holdings, Boeing (BA) rose the most with a 4.7% gain. The aircraft maker today confirmed that it received an order for as many as 24 787 Dreamliners from Taiwan's China Airlines.

Lockheed Martin (Lmt) was little changed as Wells Fargo downgraded the defense contractor to Underweight from Equal Weight on concerns about military spending.