Atara Bio to get additional $30M milestone payment under collaboration with Pierre Fabre

Sep. 28, 2022 4:14 PM ETAtara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Virus Epstein-Barr

Richard Villalonundefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

  • Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) on Wednesday said it had amended the terms of its existing collaboration agreement with French pharmaceutical company Pierre Fabre for the commercialization of its tabelecleucel therapy for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus-positive cancers.
  • ATRA said it would now get an additional $30M milestone payment upon European Commission approval and subsequent filing of the marketing approval transfer to Pierre Fabre.
  • In exchange, Pierre Fabre would get reduced tabelecleucel royalties and supply price-mark up.
  • Tiered royalties on sales remain at a significant double-digit rate following the amendment, ATRA said in a statement.
  • The company added that the anticipated European Commission approval for tabelecleucel was on track for Q4.
  • Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) stock earlier closed more than 15% higher.

