Park City Group GAAP EPS of $0.05 in-line, revenue of $4.6M beats by $0.29M
Sep. 28, 2022 4:16 PM ETPark City Group, Inc. (PCYG), ESC:CABy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Park City Group press release (NASDAQ:PCYG): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.05 in-line.
- Revenue of $4.6M (-20.7% Y/Y) beats by $0.29M.
- Total revenue decreased to $18.0 million from $21.0 million, down 14% due to the planned elimination of essentially all non-recurring revenue.
- Total operating expense decreased 25% to $13.6 million from $18.1 million.
- Operating income increased 53% to $4.4 million from $2.9 million last year.
- GAAP net income decreased 3% to $4.0 million vs. net income of $4.1 million (which included a $1.1 million gain on the forgiveness of the Company’s PPP loan last year)
- Net income to common shareholders was $3.4 million, vs. $3.5 million, which included the $1.1 million non-operational gain last year.
- Full year EPS of $0.18, unchanged from $0.18 last year.
- Full-year cash from operations of $6.1 million.
- The Company repurchased 983,275 shares at an average price of $6.24 for a total of $6.1 million during the year.
- Cash at June 30, 2022 was $21.5 million.
