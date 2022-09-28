Orrstown Financial announces strategic initiatives, expects ~$3.4M annual cost savings

  • Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) on Wednesday announced strategic initiatives to drive long-term growth and improve operating efficiencies.
  • The initiatives are expected to generate ~$3.4M of pre-tax annual cost savings once completed.
  • The initiatives include closing five branches and certain staffing model adjustments.
  • ORRF expects to incur a one-time pre-tax charge of ~$3.1M in Q3, which includes building and fixed asset write-offs of $1.9M and early retirement/severance costs of $1.2M.
  • A portion of the savings from the initiatives will be used to address ongoing wage pressures and make additional investments in technology to create operational efficiencies.
  • Based on ORRF's expected Q3 operating expense rate (excluding the one-time charge), the firm expects the impact of net savings on operating expenses to be a reduction of ~$1M annually.
  • All five branches expected to be closed are in Pennsylvania.
  • The closures are expected to be completed in Q4.
  • Staffing model adjustments will be comprised of the elimination of certain roles within Orrstown Bank and early retirement packages for three officers.

