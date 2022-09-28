Jefferies Financial Group Non-GAAP EPS of $1.10 beats by $0.37, revenue of $1.52B beats by $160M
Sep. 28, 2022 4:21 PM ETJefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Jefferies Financial Group press release (NYSE:JEF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.10 beats by $0.37.
- Revenue of $1.52B (-21.6% Y/Y) beats by $160M.
- Annualized return on adjusted tangible equity of 10.0%; adjusted annualized return on adjusted tangible equity of 14.0%.
- Repurchased 4.3 million shares of common stock for $134.1 million, or an average price of $31.39 per share, including 0.6 million shares repurchased after quarter end through September 27, 2022.
- Our Board of Directors has increased our share buyback authorization back to a total of $250 million.
- "2022 is feeling like a transitional year in our business, but one in which we are making good progress in enhancing our market share. We continue to invest toward further growth, most notably in Investment Banking, guard our balance sheet and capital against the risk of the increased volatility, and prioritize our clients and our Jefferies' team. We believe this will yield a solid result for 2022, and set the stage for continued growth and success in 2023 and beyond." said Richard Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President.
- Shares +1.98%.
