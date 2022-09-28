Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP), a digital payments and software services company for the unattended retail market, said Wednesday it won't file its annual report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 within the required period.

The company's management is finalizing its assessment of the effectiveness of its internal controls over financial reporting and its independent registered accounting firm needed more time to complete its audit of internal controls over financial reporting.

The company expects to report three material weaknesses in its its internal control framework. They include: the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of information technology general controls in the areas of user access, change management and segregation of duties within various systems that support the company’s accounting and reporting processes; the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of controls over revenue and related accounts; and risk assessment and monitoring activities in identifying and evaluating control deficiencies in a timely manner.

Cantaloupe (CTLP) continues to work with its independent accounting firm to finalize their related audit procedures, and therefore isn't in a position to file the annual report within the 15-calendar day extension provided by its 12b-25 filing on Sept. 14, it said. It anticipates filing the form 10-K report within the next two to three weeks.

The company expects that 10-K filing will contain no material changes to the full-year 2022 and Q4 2022 results disclosed in its Sept. 8 press release.

Cantaloupe (CTLP) has dipped 0.5% in Wednesday after-market trading.

Earlier this month, Q4 GAAP EPS missed, revenue beat, and the company named a new CEO.