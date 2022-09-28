Concentrix Non-GAAP EPS of $2.95 misses by $0.02, revenue of $1.58B misses by $10M
Sep. 28, 2022 4:23 PM ETConcentrix Corporation (CNXC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Concentrix press release (NASDAQ:CNXC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.95 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $1.58B (+12.9% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
- The Company also announced that the Board of Directors has declared a 10 percent increase in its regular quarterly dividend to $0.275 per share.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $258.4 million, or 16.4% of revenue, compared with $214.8 million, or 15.4% of revenue, in the prior year third quarter.
- Q4 Outlook: Adjusted constant currency revenue growth is expected to approximate 7%. Based on current exchange rates, we expect an approximate 5-point negative impact of foreign exchange rates compared with the prior year. Additionally, we expect the contribution of approximately $175 million in fourth quarter revenue from businesses acquired since the beginning of the prior year fourth quarter.
- Operating income is expected to exceed $180 million and non-GAAP operating income is expected to exceed $254 million.
- The effective tax rate is expected to approximate 24% to 25%.
- 2022 Outlook: Adjusted constant currency revenue growth is expected to approximate 9%. Based on current exchange rates, we expect an approximate 4-point negative impact of foreign exchange rates compared with the prior year. Additionally, we expect full year revenue to include a net contribution of approximately $486 million from businesses acquired and divested since the beginning of fiscal year 2021.
- Operating income is expected to exceed $642 million and non-GAAP operating income is expected to exceed $890 million.
- The effective tax rate is expected to approximate 25%
- Shares -3.69%.
