Concentrix Non-GAAP EPS of $2.95 misses by $0.02, revenue of $1.58B misses by $10M

Sep. 28, 2022 4:23 PM ETConcentrix Corporation (CNXC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Concentrix press release (NASDAQ:CNXC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.95 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $1.58B (+12.9% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
  • The Company also announced that the Board of Directors has declared a 10 percent increase in its regular quarterly dividend to $0.275 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $258.4 million, or 16.4% of revenue, compared with $214.8 million, or 15.4% of revenue, in the prior year third quarter.
  • Q4 Outlook: Adjusted constant currency revenue growth is expected to approximate 7%. Based on current exchange rates, we expect an approximate 5-point negative impact of foreign exchange rates compared with the prior year. Additionally, we expect the contribution of approximately $175 million in fourth quarter revenue from businesses acquired since the beginning of the prior year fourth quarter.
  • Operating income is expected to exceed $180 million and non-GAAP operating income is expected to exceed $254 million.
  • The effective tax rate is expected to approximate 24% to 25%.
  • 2022 Outlook: Adjusted constant currency revenue growth is expected to approximate 9%. Based on current exchange rates, we expect an approximate 4-point negative impact of foreign exchange rates compared with the prior year. Additionally, we expect full year revenue to include a net contribution of approximately $486 million from businesses acquired and divested since the beginning of fiscal year 2021.
  • Operating income is expected to exceed $642 million and non-GAAP operating income is expected to exceed $890 million.
  • The effective tax rate is expected to approximate 25%
  • Shares -3.69%.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.