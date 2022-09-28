Idera Pharmaceuticals completes acquisition of Aceragen

Sep. 28, 2022 4:29 PM ETIdera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IDRA)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.

JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

  • Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) has completed the acquisition of privately-held biotechnology company Aceragen in a stock-for-stock transaction.
  • The acquisition, not subject to the approval of Idera stockholders, was unanimously approved by the board of both the companies.
  • The combined cash of the two companies is expected help in funding the advancement of Aceragen's pipeline through 2023.
  • Idera's former CEO, Vincent Milano, has been named board chair.
  • Aceragen's former CEO, John Taylor, succeeds Milano.
  • Additionally, Aceragen's former chief medical officer, Carl Kraus, will serve in that role for Idera.
  • Also, Aceragen's former COO, Daniel Salain, will serve in that role for Idera.
  • And, Andy Jordan, Aceragen's former CFO has been appointed chief strategy officer for Idera.
  • IDRA shares were trading +19.85% post-market.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.