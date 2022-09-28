Idera Pharmaceuticals completes acquisition of Aceragen
Sep. 28, 2022 4:29 PM ETIdera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IDRA)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) has completed the acquisition of privately-held biotechnology company Aceragen in a stock-for-stock transaction.
- The acquisition, not subject to the approval of Idera stockholders, was unanimously approved by the board of both the companies.
- The combined cash of the two companies is expected help in funding the advancement of Aceragen's pipeline through 2023.
- Idera's former CEO, Vincent Milano, has been named board chair.
- Aceragen's former CEO, John Taylor, succeeds Milano.
- Additionally, Aceragen's former chief medical officer, Carl Kraus, will serve in that role for Idera.
- Also, Aceragen's former COO, Daniel Salain, will serve in that role for Idera.
- And, Andy Jordan, Aceragen's former CFO has been appointed chief strategy officer for Idera.
- IDRA shares were trading +19.85% post-market.
- Source: Press Release
Comments