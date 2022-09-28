Altus Power stock falls ~14% after hours on secondary public offering of class A shares

Sep. 28, 2022 4:29 PM ETAltus Power, Inc. (AMPS)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) on Wednesday announced a proposed secondary public offering of up to 7M of its class A shares by a selling shareholder affiliated with Blackstone (BX).
  • Class A shares of the solar facilities operator fell 14.2% to $12.21 in aftermarket trading.
  • In connection with the secondary offering, Blackstone (BX) is expected to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.05M additional class A shares on the same terms and conditions.
  • "Altus Power will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of its Class A common stock by Blackstone," AMPS said in a statement.

