BP (NYSE:BP) has laid off most contractors at its Toledo, Ohio, oil refinery, indicating the plant will experience a prolonged shutdown following last week's explosion and fire, Reuters reported Wednesday.

The more than 100-year-old Husky Toledo refinery has been offline since the middle of last week following an explosion that killed two United Steelworkers members.

The official cause of the explosion has not been reported, but leaking fumes from a crude unit may have caused the ignition in another unit at the facility, which then engulfed multiple units in flames, according to the report.

Bloomberg previously reported that repairing and restarting the fire-damaged facility may not be completed until early next year.

The refinery can produce 3.8M gal/day of gasoline, 1.3M gal/day of diesel fuel and 600K gal/day of jet fuel.

In August, Cenovus Energy (CVE) said it would buy the remaining 50% stake it does not already own in the refinery.