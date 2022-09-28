Cellectis appoints Mark Frattini as medical chief

Sep. 28, 2022 4:31 PM ETCellectis S.A. (CMVLF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Cellectis (OTCPK:CMVLF) announced Wednesday the appointment of Mark Frattini, M.D., Ph.D. as the company's new chief medical officer, effective immediately. 
  • Frattini has over 20 years of experience in the field of hematological malignancies and joined Cellectis in August 2020 as Senior Vice President of Clinical Sciences, the report read. 
  • "We are confident that his extensive experience in clinical development within hematology and oncology along with his strong leadership capabilities are invaluable as we advance our pipeline of next-generation CAR T-cell therapies,” said André Choulika, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Cellectis.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.