Cellectis appoints Mark Frattini as medical chief
Sep. 28, 2022 4:31 PM ETCellectis S.A. (CMVLF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Cellectis (OTCPK:CMVLF) announced Wednesday the appointment of Mark Frattini, M.D., Ph.D. as the company's new chief medical officer, effective immediately.
- Frattini has over 20 years of experience in the field of hematological malignancies and joined Cellectis in August 2020 as Senior Vice President of Clinical Sciences, the report read.
- "We are confident that his extensive experience in clinical development within hematology and oncology along with his strong leadership capabilities are invaluable as we advance our pipeline of next-generation CAR T-cell therapies,” said André Choulika, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Cellectis.
