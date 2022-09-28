Manning & Napier extends deadline for merger with Callodine
Sep. 28, 2022 4:34 PM ETManning & Napier, Inc. (MN)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) said Wednesday the deadline for its merger agreement with Callodine Group LLC was extended to Dec. 1 as the company continues to work to conclude the regulatory review processes needed to complete the transaction.
- "In order to continue to productively engage with the regulators, we have revised our outlook and now expect the transaction to close in October 2022," said Manning & Napier (MN) Chairman and CEO Marc Mayer. Originally, it expected to close the deal in Q3.
- The remains subject to regulatory clearance by the New Hampshire Banking Department and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions.
- In April, Manning & Napier (MN) agreed to the deal to be acquired by Callodine for $12.85 per share.
