Atlas corp. special committee confirms receipt of revised proposal from poseidon acquisition corp.

Sep. 28, 2022 4:37 PM ETAtlas Corp. (ATCO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor2 Comments
 
  • Atlas corp (NYSE:ATCO) has announced confirmed receipt of a revised, non-binding proposal from Poseidon Acquisition Corp.
  • Poseidon an entity formed by certain affiliates of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited  certain affiliates of the Washington Family  David Sokol, Chairman of the Board of Atlas, and Ocean Network Express Pte Ltd.,
  • The special committee consistently advised the Consortium that it was not prepared to recommend the $14.45 per share proposal to shareholders as it did not reflect the standalone value of the Company.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.