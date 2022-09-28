Atlas corp. special committee confirms receipt of revised proposal from poseidon acquisition corp.
Sep. 28, 2022
- Atlas corp (NYSE:ATCO) has announced confirmed receipt of a revised, non-binding proposal from Poseidon Acquisition Corp.
- Poseidon an entity formed by certain affiliates of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited certain affiliates of the Washington Family David Sokol, Chairman of the Board of Atlas, and Ocean Network Express Pte Ltd.,
- The special committee consistently advised the Consortium that it was not prepared to recommend the $14.45 per share proposal to shareholders as it did not reflect the standalone value of the Company.
- Source: Press Release
