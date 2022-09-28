U.S. weekly rail traffic falls 4.4% as metals, grains slide double-digit

  • U.S. weekly rail traffic declined 4.4% year-over-year to 489,111 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending Sept. 24, 2022.
  • The Association of American Railroads (AAR) reported total traffic of 231,258 carloads, down 3.2% and 257,853 containers and trailers, down 5.4% Y/Y.
  • Metallic ores and metals dropped 14.1% to 20,708 carloads; Chemicals -5.5% to 30,261 carloads; Grain -10.4% to 19,540; and Petroleum and Petroleum Products -10% to 9,404 carloads.
  • North American rail volume for the week was 675,284 carloads and intermodal units, down 2.8%, which included 3.6% drop in Canadian intermodal units.
  • Related: BNSF Railway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP), Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP), CSX Corporation (CSX), Union Pacific (UNP), Norfolk Southern (NSC) and the iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT).
  • Earlier, UBS issued a warning on the rails sector as the macro backdrop continues to deteriorate. The firm said, "we believe it will be difficult for the U.S. rails to achieve the ~2.5% volume growth currently reflected in consensus."

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.