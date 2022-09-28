Cracker Barrel, Biglari Capital nominates Bilney as director
Sep. 28, 2022 4:47 PM ETCracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) and Biglari Capital announced that they have entered into a nomination and cooperation agreement.
- Under the agreement, the company has expanded its board to eleven directors and appointed Jodi Bilney, one of Biglari's nominees, as a director, effective immediately.
- Bilney currently serves on the boards of directors of Chuy's Holdings, Masonite International Corporation, Alignment Healthcare, Inc., and several private companies.
- Under the Agreement, Biglari has agreed to customary standstill restrictions that will be in effect until February 29, 2024 as to certain obligations, and thirty business days prior to the deadline for nominating candidates to be voted upon at the Company's 2024 annual meeting of shareholders with respect to certain other obligations.
Comments