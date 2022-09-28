MillerKnoll Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 beats by $0.11, revenue of $1.08B misses by $10M

Sep. 28, 2022 4:48 PM ETMillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • MillerKnoll press release (NASDAQ:MLKN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $1.08B (+36.8% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
  • Strong sales growth of 37% over the prior year, up 12% organically
  • Ended the quarter with a robust backlog of $868.6 million
  • Continued progress with the integration of Knoll
  • $80 million of run-rate cost synergies captured to date
  • On track to deliver $120 million of run-rate cost synergies within three years of the Knoll acquisition.
  • Outlook: We expect sales in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 to range between $1,027 million and $1,067 million. The mid-point of this range implies a revenue increase of 2.0% compared to the same quarter last fiscal year on a reported basis and 5% on an organic basis. We anticipate earnings per share to be between $0.39 and $0.45 for the quarter.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.