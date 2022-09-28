MillerKnoll Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 beats by $0.11, revenue of $1.08B misses by $10M
Sep. 28, 2022 4:48 PM ETMillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- MillerKnoll press release (NASDAQ:MLKN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $1.08B (+36.8% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
- Strong sales growth of 37% over the prior year, up 12% organically
- Ended the quarter with a robust backlog of $868.6 million
- Continued progress with the integration of Knoll
- $80 million of run-rate cost synergies captured to date
- On track to deliver $120 million of run-rate cost synergies within three years of the Knoll acquisition.
- Outlook: We expect sales in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 to range between $1,027 million and $1,067 million. The mid-point of this range implies a revenue increase of 2.0% compared to the same quarter last fiscal year on a reported basis and 5% on an organic basis. We anticipate earnings per share to be between $0.39 and $0.45 for the quarter.
