Sep. 28, 2022

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) +1.2% post-market Wednesday after disclosing it filed an application with the California Public Utilities Commission regarding the potential separation of its non-nuclear generation assets into a standalone utility subsidiary with a separate management and board.

PG&E (PCG) said it will seek regulatory approval to market a stake of as much as 49.9% in a new non-nuclear generation unit called Pacific Generation, and it anticipates launching the sales process in next year's Q1.

The company also reaffirmed previously announced FY 2022 core earnings guidance; in its Q2 earnings report, it guided for full-year core earnings of $1.07-$1.13/share, in line with $1.10 analyst consensus estimate.

Earlier this week, PG&E (PCG) said the U.S. Forest Service has launched a criminal probe into the company's potential role in starting California's largest wildfire this year.

