First Solar upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI on green incentives

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) on Wednesday was upgraded to Outperform from In Line by analysts at Evercore ISI. The investment bank said the Inflation Reduction Act's incentives for renewable energy are positive for the maker of solar panels.

"The IRA is a game changer for solar," Sean Morgan, analyst at Evercore, said in the Sept. 28 report. "One of the most immediate effects we see is onthe commercial viability of U.S. domestic solar panel manufacturing."

Evercore raised its price target on First Solar to $150 from $88 a share. The stock on Wednesday rose 2.9% to close at $136.19. First Solar has gained 54% this year, contrasting with a 22% decline for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500).

First Solar this week agreed to supply 600 MW of solar modules to India-based Azure Power Global (AZRE). Last month, the solar panel maker announced plans to spend as much as $1.2 billion to boost its U.S. manufacturing capacity.

First Solar and Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) this month were upgraded to Buy from Sell by analysts at Goldman Sachs, which also pointed to the possible effects of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

The law provides incentives for the biggest investment in energy-efficient products in U.S. history. It sets aside $21 billion for rebates and federal tax deductions for energy-saving improvements to people’s homes in the next 10 years.

Seeking Alpha contributor Michael Wiggins De Oliveira has a Buy rating on First Solar (FSLR) because of the IRA's incentives for solar. Columnist Leo Imasuen rates First Solar (FSLR) as a Hold on its valuation.