Duckhorn Portfolio GAAP EPS of $0.05 misses by $0.04, revenue of $78M beats by $0.41M

Sep. 28, 2022 4:53 PM ETThe Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NAPA)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Duckhorn Portfolio press release (NYSE:NAPA): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.05 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $78M (+10.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.41M.
  • Net sales were $372.5 million, an increase of $35.9 million, or 10.7%, versus the prior year.
  • Gross profit was $185.2 million, an increase of $17.8 million, or 10.5%, versus the prior year. Gross profit margin was 49.7%, the same as the prior year. Adjusted gross profit was $190.9 million, an increase of $21.3 million, or 12.6%, versus the prior year. Adjusted gross profit margin was 51.3%, up 87 basis points versus the prior year.
  • Net income was $60.2 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, versus $56.0 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted net income was $71.2 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, versus $62.4 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, in the prior year.
  • Adjusted net income increased $8.8 million, or 14.1%, compared to the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share would have been $0.51 per diluted share for the prior year if similarly burdened by public company costs for the full year and using the Fiscal 2022 diluted share count.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $127.6 million, an increase of $10.3 million, or 8.8%, versus the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA increased $15.3 million, or 13.6%, and margin expanded approximately 90 basis points versus the prior year if the prior year were similarly burdened by public company costs for the full year.
  • For the Fisical year guidances july 2023. Net sales is $393-$401M vs $401.19M Consensus.
  • Adjusted EBITDA $132-137.
  • Adjusted Eps $0.60-$0.64

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.