Sep. 28, 2022 4:53 PM ETThe Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NAPA)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Duckhorn Portfolio press release (NYSE:NAPA): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.05 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $78M (+10.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.41M.
- Net sales were $372.5 million, an increase of $35.9 million, or 10.7%, versus the prior year.
- Gross profit was $185.2 million, an increase of $17.8 million, or 10.5%, versus the prior year. Gross profit margin was 49.7%, the same as the prior year. Adjusted gross profit was $190.9 million, an increase of $21.3 million, or 12.6%, versus the prior year. Adjusted gross profit margin was 51.3%, up 87 basis points versus the prior year.
- Net income was $60.2 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, versus $56.0 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted net income was $71.2 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, versus $62.4 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, in the prior year.
- Adjusted net income increased $8.8 million, or 14.1%, compared to the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share would have been $0.51 per diluted share for the prior year if similarly burdened by public company costs for the full year and using the Fiscal 2022 diluted share count.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $127.6 million, an increase of $10.3 million, or 8.8%, versus the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA increased $15.3 million, or 13.6%, and margin expanded approximately 90 basis points versus the prior year if the prior year were similarly burdened by public company costs for the full year.
- For the Fisical year guidances july 2023. Net sales is $393-$401M vs $401.19M Consensus.
- Adjusted EBITDA $132-137.
- Adjusted Eps $0.60-$0.64
