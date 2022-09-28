Why did Biogen stock surge today? Alzheimer's drug data

Sep. 28, 2022 4:59 PM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments

Financial stock market graph. Selective focus.

Diego Thomazini

  • Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) stock closed up 40% Wednesday thanks to the release after Tuesday's closing bell of phase 3 data for its Alzheimer's disease candidate lecanemab.
  • The stock closed at $276.61. The last time it closed that high was Nov. 5, 2021 at $278.68.
  • The top-line data showed the candidate met its primary endpoint, reducing cognitive decline significantly better than placebo.
  • Results also showed improvements were seen as little as six months after treatment began and the treatment effect increased over 18 months.
  • The US FDA is set to decide on conditional approval for lecanemab by Jan. 6, 2023.

